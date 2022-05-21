Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 50,669 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Mark Adams sold 50,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $2,434,138.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,510,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,617,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Mark Adams sold 75,960 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $3,679,502.40.

XPEL stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 2.03. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $103.84.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. XPEL had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in XPEL by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPEL. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

