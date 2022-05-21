Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Purchases $1,335,883.02 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 223,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $1,335,883.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,142,074 shares in the company, valued at $90,398,181.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 122,100 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $698,412.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 300,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $16,368,000.00.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $361.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.27. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KOD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,570,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 31,429 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,108,000 after buying an additional 144,539 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 61.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 461,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,271,000 after purchasing an additional 175,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

