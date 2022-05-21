Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $1,732,581.32 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 90,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Jo Natauri sold 123,843 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $19.18 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,350 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,892 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,603,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Flywire by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after buying an additional 824,372 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Flywire by 515.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,118,000 after buying an additional 794,851 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLYW. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

