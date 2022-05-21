Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 43,701 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 43,701 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,041,394.83. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 774,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,452,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE SNAP opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

