Michael W. Choe Buys 35,000 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) Director Michael W. Choe bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wayfair stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.89. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $339.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.29.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Wayfair by 195.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after acquiring an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,126,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after acquiring an additional 773,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,897,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

