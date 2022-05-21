John Andrew Sr. Morris Buys 90,000 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPAY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Repay by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 51,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Repay by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 194,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 39.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

