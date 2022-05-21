Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CFO Sells $2,246,255.98 in Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.58. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 11.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

