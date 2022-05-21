Insider Buying: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Buys 98,500 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 98,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,580.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,423,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,507,707.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brad Gerstner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Wednesday, April 20th, Brad Gerstner acquired 51,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,810.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Brad Gerstner acquired 82,683 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.53 per share, for a total transaction of $3,103,092.99.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Brad Gerstner acquired 25,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,250.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Brad Gerstner acquired 135,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,208,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Brad Gerstner acquired 104,200 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $4,086,724.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Brad Gerstner purchased 175,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $6,707,750.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Brad Gerstner purchased 140,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Brad Gerstner purchased 61,700 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,931.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $94.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Confluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.