Insider Selling: Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sells $1,525,000.00 in Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,487,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Lithia Motors stock opened at $284.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.20 and a fifty-two week high of $387.63.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $1,319,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.71.
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
