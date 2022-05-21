Insider Selling: Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sells $1,525,000.00 in Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,487,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $284.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.20 and a fifty-two week high of $387.63.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $1,319,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.71.

About Lithia Motors (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.