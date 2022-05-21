JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Price Target to GBX 2,250

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($24.65) to GBX 2,250 ($27.74) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 2,250 ($27.74) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 2,300 ($28.35) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.65) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,148 ($26.48).

LON IMB opened at GBX 1,790.50 ($22.07) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,662.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,648.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,888 ($23.27). The company has a market capitalization of £17.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.27 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

