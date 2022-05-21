Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 335 ($4.13) price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.56) to GBX 295 ($3.64) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.56) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 339 ($4.18).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

KGF stock opened at GBX 246.80 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 259.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 302.22. Kingfisher has a one year low of GBX 235.20 ($2.90) and a one year high of GBX 378 ($4.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a yield of 2.95%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

In other Kingfisher news, insider Jeff Carr purchased 210,000 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £546,000 ($673,076.92).

About Kingfisher (Get Rating)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.