Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 28 ($0.35) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

PAF opened at GBX 21.05 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £403.42 million and a P/E ratio of 6.19. Pan African Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.76.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

