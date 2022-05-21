Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,000 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($86.29) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($98.62) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($114.64) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($88.76) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($104.78) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($81.36) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,227.27 ($89.09).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($71.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($98.87).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

