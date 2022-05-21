Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.79) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Shares of LON PFD opened at GBX 119 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 95.42 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 128.20 ($1.58).

In other Premier Foods news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 17,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.41), for a total value of £20,122.14 ($24,805.40). Also, insider Helen Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,067.06).

About Premier Foods (Get Rating)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.