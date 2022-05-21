Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give ITM Power (LON:ITM) a GBX 370 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 370 ($4.56) price target on ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.77) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.79) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.78) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ITM Power to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.70) to GBX 500 ($6.16) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 512.89 ($6.32).

Shares of ITM opened at GBX 304.60 ($3.75) on Wednesday. ITM Power has a 12 month low of GBX 208.24 ($2.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 536.15 ($6.61). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 335.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 354.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

