Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Redde Northgate (LON:REDD)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Redde Northgate (LON:REDD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 556 ($6.85) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON:REDD opened at GBX 364.50 ($4.49) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 403.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 404.76. Redde Northgate has a 12 month low of GBX 327 ($4.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 457.50 ($5.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £890.35 million and a P/E ratio of 9.24.
Redde Northgate Company Profile (Get Rating)
