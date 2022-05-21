Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Redde Northgate (LON:REDD)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Redde Northgate (LON:REDD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 556 ($6.85) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:REDD opened at GBX 364.50 ($4.49) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 403.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 404.76. Redde Northgate has a 12 month low of GBX 327 ($4.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 457.50 ($5.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £890.35 million and a P/E ratio of 9.24.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. It also sells used vehicles. In addition, the company provides vehicle repair and maintenance; accident and incident management; vehicle disposal and other ancillary; fleet management and telematics; and legal and other mobility services, as well as offers insurance products.

