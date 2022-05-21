NatWest Group’s (NWG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

NWG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.94) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.70) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.88) to GBX 330 ($4.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 292.14 ($3.60).

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 210.30 ($2.59) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 216.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 224.61. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.18). The firm has a market cap of £22.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.59.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

