Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,279 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAKT. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 317.7% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 511,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 388,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 13.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 591,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.67 million, a P/E ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $7.23.

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.56 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

In related news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daktronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

