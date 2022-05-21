Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIND. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,342,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE KIND opened at 2.82 on Friday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of 2.65 and a 52 week high of 18.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of 7.01.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.05. The business had revenue of 51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 48.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KIND. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 8.80.

Nextdoor Profile (Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.