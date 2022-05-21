Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vinco Ventures were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures during the third quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures during the third quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Vinco Ventures by 38.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,117,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIG stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

