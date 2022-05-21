Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,123 MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,328,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,260,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth about $11,529,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth about $10,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

In other news, CEO Diwakar Choubey purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Gary purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NYSE:ML opened at $1.57 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $11.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

MoneyLion Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.