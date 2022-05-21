Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) to Hold

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. AlphaValue downgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €13.80 ($14.38) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from €12.30 ($12.81) to €10.00 ($10.42) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.17) to €11.20 ($11.67) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($15.63) to €14.00 ($14.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABN AMRO Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

