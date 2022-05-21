Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) to Hold

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. AlphaValue downgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €13.80 ($14.38) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from €12.30 ($12.81) to €10.00 ($10.42) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.17) to €11.20 ($11.67) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($15.63) to €14.00 ($14.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABN AMRO Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

