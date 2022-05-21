AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,140,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 4,359.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 842,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVPT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

AVPT opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $12.55.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

