Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Escalade were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Escalade by 225.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Escalade by 192.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Escalade during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Escalade during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Escalade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCA opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. Escalade, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. Escalade had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In related news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer purchased 3,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Escalade in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

