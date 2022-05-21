Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 460 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 18.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODC stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

