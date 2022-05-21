11,941 Shares in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,187,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Workhorse Group news, Director Pamela S. Mader purchased 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $40,068.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,600 shares of company stock worth $67,328. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.
WKHS opened at $2.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $454.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Workhorse Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $18.59.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
About Workhorse Group (Get Rating)
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.
