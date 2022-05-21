LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in LSI Industries by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

