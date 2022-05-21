eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eGain were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of eGain by 45.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 238,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 74,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 54.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71,111 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 44,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. eGain Co. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $296.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

