Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hooker Furnishings were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 149.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hooker Furnishings by 124.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hooker Furnishings by 132.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 212.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.81 million during the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.41%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

