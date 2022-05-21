Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Holdings Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,917 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humanigen were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Humanigen by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 286,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 98,273 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,121,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Humanigen by 18.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen during the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Humanigen news, insider Edward P. Jordan purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dale Chappell purchased 545,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,438.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,675,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,345,430.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,778,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,200. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

HGEN stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Humanigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $159.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.17. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 4,640.77% and a negative return on equity of 24,421.51%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

