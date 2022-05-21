Berenberg Bank Cuts BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target to GBX 220

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.77) to GBX 220 ($2.71) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BTGOF. Barclays dropped their price objective on BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($2.96) in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BT Group from GBX 255 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.33) in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.71.

BT Group stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

