Baader Bank Lowers Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) to Reduce

Baader Bank cut shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have CHF 2,300 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of CHF 2,350.
BYCBF opened at $2,129.60 on Wednesday. Barry Callebaut has a one year low of $2,129.60 and a one year high of $2,600.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,299.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2,332.31.
