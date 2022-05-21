Baader Bank Lowers Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) to Reduce

Baader Bank cut shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have CHF 2,300 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of CHF 2,350.

BYCBF opened at $2,129.60 on Wednesday. Barry Callebaut has a one year low of $2,129.60 and a one year high of $2,600.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,299.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2,332.31.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

About Barry Callebaut (Get Rating)

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.