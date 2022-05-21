JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Price Target to €6.00

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.80 ($6.04) to €6.00 ($6.25) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. AlphaValue cut Bank of Ireland Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.25) to €7.00 ($7.29) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Bank of Ireland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Ireland Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

BKRIY stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

