Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Price Target to C$2.00

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins cut BBTV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.88.

Get BBTV alerts:

BBTVF opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. BBTV has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.