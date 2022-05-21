Canaccord Genuity Group Raises AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$35.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ATGFF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get AltaGas alerts:

ATGFF stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.