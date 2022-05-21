Northern Trust Corp Has $9.51 Million Stock Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 246,352 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBMS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Bancshares by 1,119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 69,654 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancshares stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 30.15%. Research analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

FBMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

