Northern Trust Corp Acquires 11,899 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.57% of Amyris worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Amyris by 2,531.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amyris by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,505,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,003,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,636 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 2,085.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 632,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 603,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Amyris by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 992,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 562,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS opened at $2.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $738.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

