Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 26.6% during the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 3,604.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,474,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 1,634.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 482,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 454,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 452,511 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRSP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 506.70%.

In other BrightSpire Capital news, CEO Michael Mazzei acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,641,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Palame acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,775.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 311,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,284.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

