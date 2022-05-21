Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 34.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

