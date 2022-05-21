Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of Quanex Building Products worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NX. FMR LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,512 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 17,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

NX stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $644.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $267.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.70 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $137,820.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

