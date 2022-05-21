Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,985 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.71% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $448.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.59. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 394.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

