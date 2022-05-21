Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.27% of Parsons worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Parsons by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after acquiring an additional 233,479 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Parsons by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parsons by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth $1,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Parsons in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Parsons in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Parsons from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.95. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

