Northern Trust Corp Buys 9,955 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 803,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in RealReal were worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REAL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 143,385 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 778,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 247,482 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 402,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 300,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealReal stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REAL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

In other RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $67,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $67,282.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,250 shares of company stock worth $782,541. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

