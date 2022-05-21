Northern Trust Corp Has $9.02 Million Stock Holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,028,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Arko were worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arko by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arko by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Arko by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Arko by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARKO opened at $8.38 on Friday. Arko Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Arko had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

