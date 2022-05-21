Northern Trust Corp Has $9.35 Million Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Conduent worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Conduent by 225.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

CNDT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

CNDT opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.66. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.75 million. Conduent had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Conduent news, EVP Louis Edward Keyes acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 434,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,946.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Krawitz bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 755,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,413.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

