Northern Trust Corp Purchases 3,352 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Golden Entertainment worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 499.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,819,000 after purchasing an additional 760,619 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth $30,870,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 23.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,345,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,041,000 after purchasing an additional 259,153 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,435.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 154,863 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,793.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 93,022 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.

In other Golden Entertainment news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $27,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $9,548,045.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.59. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $281.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 16.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

