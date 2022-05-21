Northern Trust Corp Sells 88,673 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 660,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,673 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 56.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 822,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 170,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $24.36.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KURA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.