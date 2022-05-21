Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.89) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

GEN stock opened at GBX 424 ($5.23) on Thursday. Genuit Group has a 52-week low of GBX 397.50 ($4.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 806 ($9.94). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 465.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 535.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.82.

In other Genuit Group news, insider Joe Vorih acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.42) per share, for a total transaction of £88,000 ($108,481.26).

About Genuit Group

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

