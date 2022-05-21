Insider Selling: Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Major Shareholder Sells $2,986,331.25 in Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 195,825 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $2,986,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,081,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,985,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 92,848 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $1,373,221.92.

Shares of METC stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $633.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $87.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

