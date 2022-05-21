Stephanie Zapata Moore Sells 166,268 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 166,268 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $4,170,001.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $25.23 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s payout ratio is 83.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vistra by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 239,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 124,089 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 499.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 196,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 163,703 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,545 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Vistra by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,249,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 838,729 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

